Mulago Women’s Hospital records second successful IVF birth in under two months

Mulago National Specialised Women’s and Neonatal Hospital has recorded a second successful birth through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) in less than two months—offering renewed hope to couples struggling with infertility. Hospital officials say the milestone marks a significant breakthrough in fulfilling the facility’s promise to deliver advanced assisted reproductive services. Walter Mwesigye reports.