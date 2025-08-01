Slow upgrades leave Kinu health centre II lagging behind in Kamuli district

The Ministry of Health is gradually upgrading health centres across the country to enhance service delivery for Ugandans. These upgrades—from second-tier to third-tier facilities—include the construction of new outpatient departments, maternal and general wards, and perimeter fencing. The improvements will also be supported by increased budgets for staffing and medical supplies. However, the pace of implementation has been slow at Kinu Health Centre II in Kamuli District—a facility built by the community—which continues to face significant service gaps. We have a report