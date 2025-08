School dropouts at heightened risk of being trafficked to Kalangala district

The risk of being trafficked is real for many vulnerable young women—especially those who have dropped out of school and remain at home without employment. For several girls, the destination is the Sese Islands in Kalangala District, where it’s alarmingly easy for one to disappear. Experts say sustained economic support and community reintegration are key to protecting these women. Patrick Ssenyondo reports.