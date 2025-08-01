NUP decentralizes fundraising efforts ahead of 2026 elections

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) is set to decentralize its fundraising activities ahead of the 2026 general elections in a bid to support its flag bearers. Recently, the party reiterated its decision not to join the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) or accept public funding from the government—especially if it comes with conditions. According to party officials, NUP has so far raised over Shs 1.7 billion since the campaign began on July 7th.