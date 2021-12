UPL UPDATE: Gadafi and Onduparaka share spoils

Jinja Army side Gadafi football club settled for a 2 goals all draw with West nile side Onduparaka in the Uganda premier league game played Kakindu stadium in Jinja. Former professional player Shaban Muhammed and Nathan Oloro scored for the visitors before Hassan Musana and Jamaildin Kalenzi leveled the score for the home side.Gadafi remains rooted in tenth position on the leaderboard with fourteen points from twelve games.