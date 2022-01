UPL: Looking at the rise of Gadafi FC

Gadaffi FC has scaled the heights and earned a promotion to the Uganda Premier League from the big league. In their maiden season, the military side has amassed 21 points with an impressive five wins and 6 draws to sit 8th on the log. We caught up with coach Peter Onen about the club's first foray into the top flight and the club's plans to stay afloat.