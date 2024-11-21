UPL: BUL, Express FC draw 1-1; Maroons beat Bright Stars

The Uganda Premier League saw BUL FC and Express FC play to a 1-1 draw at the Lugazi Stadium in game week 9. Walter Ochora gave BUL FC the lead in the first half before Sam Ssenyonjo leveled matters for Express FC deep into the second half. BUL and Express FC are currently level on 13 points. In Kavumba, Uganda Prison’s side Maroons FC defeated Bright Stars 1-0, handing the home side their fifth loss of the campaign after Fredrick Kigozi’s sole goal.