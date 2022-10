UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Kyambogo eject MUBs to reach semis

Kyambogo university recovered from last week's 2-1 to eject Makerere University Business School with a 4-1 spot kick shout out. This after the second leg played in Nakawa saw Kyambogo University force a 3 all goal aggregate. Kyambgo University now joins Uganda Martyrs, St. Lawrence University and Uganda Christian University who had earlier secured semi final slots.