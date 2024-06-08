Uganda’s women’s national side beats Zambia 4-2 in Hockey

The Uganda women's hockey team has beaten Zambia by 4 goals to 2 in their second encounter of the Zambezi series raging on in Lusaka, Zambia. The She Cranes, who conceded first in the game played in the morning before equalising and eventually winning it, are now just a draw away from bagging gold from the championship that featured three nations: Zambia, Uganda, and Malawi. Meanwhile, the men, who beat Malawi 6-1 yesterday, were held to a one-all draw by hosts Zambia.