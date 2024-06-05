Uganda's U-18 basketball teams gear up for regional qualifiers

The national Under-18 boys' basketball team and their female counterparts will be looking to grab the only ticket in their respective categories to qualify for the Junior AfroBasket Championship when they take on their Zone Five counterparts in the regional tournament, which is due to tip off this weekend at Lugogo Indoor Stadium. The team training at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium was boosted by a sponsorship package of refreshments by Crown Beverages.