Uganda's Baby Cranes fall to Zimbabwe in world cup qualifiers semi-final

Uganda's cricket Baby Cranes suffered a 75-run loss to Zimbabwe in the semi-final of the World Cup qualifiers played today in Kigali, Rwanda. Uganda has once again missed out on qualifying for the World Cup, which is due next year in Malaysia. Winners Zimbabwe secured the sole ticket to represent the region. Uganda returns to action tomorrow when they face hosts Rwanda in the third-place match.