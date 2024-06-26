Uganda Rugby 15’s Men’s team heads to Pretoria for an intensive 10-day boot camp

The Uganda Rugby 15’s Men’s team will travel to Pretoria tomorrow for an intensive boot camp following an invitation from the Blue Bulls Rugby Union ahead of the Africa Cup next month that will be hosted in Kampala. The 36-man contingent who will spend 10 days in South Africa will play 3 test matches against Limpopo County, Supa Barbarians and Loftus, as they prepare to compete for a first Africa Cup trophy since 2007 on home soil.