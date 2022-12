UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Wakiso Giants courts Busoga United

Surging Wakiso giants too will be in the mix for the top slot battle when they face off with struggling Busoga United FC. The purple sharks stand a chance to lead the table if they can garner maximum points from Thursday’s game and go to 24 points but KCCA has to lose or draw against Express FC. Head coach John Luyinda believes his side has done enough homework ahead of the game.