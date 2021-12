UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Onduparaka FC hold Express FC

Defending champions Express FC have been held to a one all draw by Onduparaka FC at the Green light stadium in Arua City. Onduparaka FC took an early lead through Mohammed Shaban before Eric Kambale levelled it for the red eagles. The draw lifts Express FC twelve points one above URA FC who were also held to a goalless draw by Police FC