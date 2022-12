UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Eleven goals scored in two games two

The Uganda Premier League rained eleven goals in two matches today as relegation-fighting Onduparaka Football Club beat UPDF FC 5-1 at the Green Light Stadium in Arua before the surging BUL FC walloped promoted Maroons FC 5-0 at Kyabazinga Stadium in Jinja. The other game of the day saw Express FC playing to a goalless draw with Lira’s Blacks Power FC. We have highlights of the Jinja game.