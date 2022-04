UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Bright Stars win worsens Tooro United’s woes

Bright Stars piled on Tooro United's relegation woes with a 2-1 win away in an Uganda Premier League game played on Tuesday. Emmanuel Loki and Ngobi Derrick scored in the first half to give Bright Stars a 2-0 lead. Tooro United pulled one back through captain Paul Kagogwe but it wasn't enough.