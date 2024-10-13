Uganda Martyrs secure first win with 1-0 victory over Tooro Queens

Uganda Martyrs defeated Tooro Queens 1-0 to register their first victory in a Finance Trust Women Super League game played yesterday at Coffee Grounds in Bugoloobi. The Lubaga-based club had earlier lost their first two games before winning yesterday through a goal from defender Auki Kigongo. On the other hand, Tooro Queens have now lost two back-to-back games, with their only point coming from the first game when they shared the spoils with Lady Doves in a 1-1 draw