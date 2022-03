Uganda Martyrs beats She-Maroons 2-1 in Women's Super League

In the FUFA women's Super League games played on Saturday, Uganda Martyrs came from a goal down to register a win against She Maroons in Luzira. Millicent Namwebe gave the hosts a lead before Latifah Nakasi levelled the game and Brenda Munyana eventually scored the winning goal. In the other games played, Kawempe Muslim won 1-0 against Lady Doves courtesy of Aziiza Amoding goal.