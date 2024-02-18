Uganda Law Students' sports gala draws 7 universities to IUEA

The 5th edition of the Uganda Law Students Association sports gala was abuzz as over 7 universities gathered at the International University of East Africa (IUEA) in Kansanga to compete in three sports disciplines: football, netball, and athletics. The gala featured Makerere University, Uganda Christian University, Nkumba University, King Caesar University, as well as Uganda Pentecostal University, among others. Uganda Law Society President Bernard Oundo commended the students for their participation in the event.