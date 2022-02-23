UGANDA INTERNATIONAL BADMINTON: 39 countries to compete for Olympic points

Badminton players from thirty countries will participate in this year’s Uganda international Badminton championship due to serve off on Thursday at the MTN Arena in Lugogo. The four-day event will see participants earn points for the 2024 Olympic Games due in Paris France. On top of the Olympic Games qualification points, the best participants in the championship will have a fifteen thousand US dollar pass to share. Uganda badminton federation chief executive officer Simon Mugabi on Wednesday received a five million Uganda shillings boast from the Bank of Baroda to facility the organisation of the event.