Uganda faces food insecurity amidst decline of improved crop varieties

As Uganda grapples with food insecurity in various parts of the country, attention is drawn to the improved seeds for fast-maturing crops and high yields for commercial production. Tibeijuka Byamtwale, the Commissioner for Crop Protection at the Ministry of Agriculture, says studies on certain foods, such as the orange-fleshed sweet potatoes introduced in Uganda in 2007, which are now on the brink of extinction, have shown mixed results. Betty Ndagire reports.