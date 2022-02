UGANDA CUP: Round of 32 fixtures released

The Uganda Cup round of 32 has thrown up a potential clash between bitter rivals Express FC and SC Villa in the draws held today. Express have been drawn at home to take on the winner between the SC Villa clash with Super Eagles FC. Holders Vipers will have to first settle matters with Kigezi Homeboys FC if they're to face Kalongo United FC. The ties will be played between the 21st and 27th of February.