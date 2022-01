UGANDA CUP: Heros 3- 5 Gadaffi FC, Booma FC 4-1 Nyamityobora FC

The Uganda Cup kicked off today with the round of 64 and four teams have been in action. Now Bundimasoli FC which was meant to host Bul FC in Bundibugyo failed to turn up. On the other side, Big League side Nyamityobora FC was thrashed 4-1 by regional side Booma in Masindi. While Gadaffi needed a penalty shootout to overcome another regional side in Heros 5-3 after a goalless draw.