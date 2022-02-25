UGANDA CUP: Bright stars eject former champions KCCA

In the Stanbic Uganda Cup game played at the Philip Omondi stadium, Marvin Youngman scored the only goal of the game as Bright stars football Club ejected KCCA FC from the Uganda cup competition. The 1-0 victory saw Bright stars now advance to the round of sixteen as KCCA now remain with only the Uganda premier league to win of they are slain any silver wear this season. Meanwhile earlier Police FC ejected Jinja based army side Gadafi Fc by one goal to nil to make the next round of the competition.