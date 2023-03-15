UEFA president pledges artificial turf on Acholi headquarters visit

And finally, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin completed a 24-hour visit to Uganda today after touring the Acholi headquarters. Ceferin, who was in the country to check on the progress of humanitarian projects under the Aliguma Foundation, promised to improve the football turf in the Acholi Headquarters area. State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang also ensured that the Government will also contribute by paying the taxes once the artificial turf is complete.