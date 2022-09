UCU beat newly promoted Mutel-X 46-32 in Netball league opener

The National Netball League launched on Saturday at Kamwokya with Uganda Christian University beating newly promoted side Mutel-X 46-32 in the first fixture. Meanwhile, league mainstays Posta Netball Club have fallen to new league outfit Africa Renewal University 43-25. The league returns next Saturday with more fixtures in Kamwokya.