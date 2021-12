U20 WOMEN WORLD CUP: Uganda beat South Africa 1-0

Uganda’s U-20 women team beat South Africa 1-0 in a game played today at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende. Hadijah Nandago scored the only goal of the game. However, the Crested Cranes squandered a number of clear cut chances over 90 minutes. Now as the team prepares for it’s return leg on the 17th this month in the South African capital Johannsberg, Ayub Khalifa’s aces will be focused on keeping their goal advantage over the South Africans.