Tanzania’s Hawa Wanyeche leads John Walker Uganda ladies open

Tanzania’s Hawa Wanyeche has led day one of the John Walker Uganda Ladies Open, which is just underway at Entebbe Golf Club, by two strokes. Both Uganda’s Martha Babirye and Neema Olomi grossed 76 strokes and tied in the second position. The seniors' category also teed off this morning and will conclude tomorrow.