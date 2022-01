TABLE TENNIS: National team selection continues

The Uganda table tennis Association has intensified national team trials ahead of the table tennis Commonwealth Games qualifiers. On Sunday, four boys and girls made it to the team that will enter residential training. Robert Jjagwe the table tennis Association president says the team will further be trimmed. Those that have made it to the squad include; Sam Mbabazi, Benjamin Achuma, Philip Napokoli, Ritah Nakumista among others.