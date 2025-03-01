Sport S, KCB Nkumba reach Africa Zone Five Volleyball semifinals

Sport S and KCB Nkumba volleyball clubs have qualified for the semifinals of the Africa Zone Five Volleyball Championship, despite losing some games in the group stage of the event taking place in Kampala. Sport S will face Kenya Pipeline, while KCB Nkumba will meet Rwanda's APR Volleyball Club women in the semifinals on Sunday. In one of the men’s games played on Saturday, Rwandan side APR defeated Tanzania's Prisons to secure a quarterfinal spot in the third edition of the tournament, before Nemo Stars beat Jesh Stars of Tanzania in straight sets.