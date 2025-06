NRM disowns gang that robbed, assaulted pedestrians

The ruling NRM party has disowned a group of goons who yesterday beat up several people and robbed others of their personal effects as they roamed the streets. The group, clad in NRM T-shirts, was part of the crowd that turned up to witness President Museveni pick his expression of interest forms for the position of NRM National Chairperson at the party headquarters in Nakasero, Kampala.