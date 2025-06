Farahat Manirola beat Patrick Ambayo in Lugogo

In the Uganda Boxing Champion League, Farahat Manirola from Lukanga Boxing Club beat Patrick Ambayo from Boggie Boxing Club in the light welterweight category at the fan-packed indoor arena in Lugogo. The fifth round of the Boxing event also registered other interesting fights including Ronald Nsamba's split decision against Emma Walugembe in 75kg category.