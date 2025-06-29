Prince Nakibinge urges government to control errant soldiers

The titular head of the Muslim faith in Uganda, Prince Kasim Nakibinge, is urging the central government to rein in law enforcement agencies to stop acts of violence, especially ahead of the 2026 elections. According to Prince Nakibinge, security forces have been involved in various acts of political violence in recent days. His call came during the commemoration of the 130th anniversary of the return of Prince Nuhu Mbogo from exile in Zanzibar.