Education Ministry commits to ensuring lightning equipment

The Education Ministry has pledged to step up efforts to equip schools across the country with proper lightning protection systems. This follows reports of a surge in deadly lightning strikes that have killed more than 10 people and injured over 70, this year alone. Speaking during the commemoration of International Lightning Safety Day at Palabek Secondary School in Lamwo District, Education Minister Janet Kataaha Museveni reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding school structures.