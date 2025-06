Araphat Ntare is overall body building winner of western region

The Western Region Body Building championship ended yesterday at Superb Gym in Kakoba, Mbarara, with Araphat Ntare emerging overall winner. The top three competitors in each weight category will join counterparts from other regions in the country to compete for the famous Mr. Uganda title later this year in Kampala. Participants are keen to climb through the ranks and represent Uganda at international competitions.