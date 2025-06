Government launches road construction in Lango sub region

The Local Government Ministry has launched a road construction programme in Lango sub-region, under the National Oil Seeds project, which aims at promoting agriculture in these areas by bringing farmers closer to the market areas. The vice president of Uganda Jessica Alupo applaud the project as this was to help in the eradication of unemployment in Lango subregion especially amongst the youth. The project was launched in Otuke district.