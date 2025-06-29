Army apologises for Sembabule shooting victim

We kick off our bulletin with the Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has formally apologized to Sembabule residents over the death of a political supporter Fred Sembuusi, on Thursday. In a statement read by the Armoured Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Deus Sande, Muhoozi Kainerugaba apologized over the shooting incident in which a UPDF soldier shot Fred Sembuusi. The officer, who led the team involved in the shooting, is now under arrest.