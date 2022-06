SINGLETON GOLF: The game’s finals now set for 9th July

The finals of this year's Singleton Golf Challenge are slated for the 9th of July to conclude the season. The tussle for the title will be between Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhirira, who beat Charles Kagombe and his wife Edra Kagombe and the pair of Joram Tumwine and Julius Bogere, who knocked out Brian Cable and James O'Sullivan.