She Cranes depart for Netball Fast Five in New Zealand

The national netball team, the She Cranes, has today set off for Christchurch, New Zealand, where they will take part in the five-a-side version of the sport, the Netball Fast Five, due November 9-10. A team of 12 players was flagged off yesterday by the state minister for sports, Peter Ogwang, who declared overwhelming support for the sport by the government. Players expressed optimism for the challenge after over two weeks of preparations at Lugogo. Uganda will face Australia, New Zealand, England, Jamaica, and South Africa in the competition.