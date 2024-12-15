She Cranes asked to up their game given the overwhelming improvement

Netball Uganda president Jocelyn Ucanda says the She Cranes should up their game given the overwhelming improvement and competition from low-ranked countries in Africa. This after Uganda drew with Zimbabwe who are 13th in ranking at the Netball Africa Cup before losing their final to arch-rivals South Africa at the Africa Netball Cup that ended yesterday in Namibia. During the competition, Ugandan center player Margret Baagala was named the best center player of the tournament.