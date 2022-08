Sadat Anakuy to feature in the Scottish Premier League

Former KCCA FC Striker Sadat Anaku will become the second Ugandan international player to feature in the Scottish Premier League this season. This after Anaku signed a two-year contract with Scottish Premier League side Dunde United football club after passing his trials. The former KCCA FC Striker joins Bevis Mugabi in the league who currently plays for Motherwell football club.