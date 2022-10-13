RUGBY SEASON KICKOFF: Buffaloes unveil new kit

Toyota Buffalos on Thursday unveiled their kit for the forthcoming rugby season. In an event held at the Corporation For Africa & Overseas Motors headquarters in Namanve Kyadondo Rugby grounds, the Chairman Brian Tabaruka revealed that a lot of Rugby talent has come through the partnership between Buffalos and Toyota whereas Edwin Muhumuza who represented the Corporation For Africa & Overseas Group confirmed the company's long term partnership deal with the rugby outfit.