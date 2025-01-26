RUGBY: Jinja Hippos club beat Warriors 41-15 in Jinja

Jinja Hippos Rugby Club beat Warriors 41-15 yesterday at their grounds in Jinja. Hippos' Brighton Bakasa, Paul Siringiti, and Moses Atim scored two tries each for their side, earning 30 points in total, whereas their colleague, Meddie Bagalana scored one try, which amounted to five points. Warriors coach Gabriel Aredo revealed that they have been plagued with injuries but are sure to return to winning ways while his Hippos counterpart Edmond Quaresma says his team performed well but their kicking was not up to par.