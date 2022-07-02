Round five of Motocross tourney starts in Garuga

Round five of the national Motocross championship is set to fall off on Sunday at Garuga as riders seek to grab slots on the national team due to represent the country in the FIM Africa motocross of nations. The continental showpiece is due to take place in Uganda on the 14th and 15th of August. The organisers and riders in tomorrow’s event and subsequent motocross competitions this season have some of their expenditures sorted by a partnership deal, worth UGX 100 million between Shell Vivo and the Federation of Uganda Motorsports Union.