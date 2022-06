REAL MADRID PROJECT: Naguru children to be first beneficiaries

School-going children at Naguru Katale Primary School are the first beneficiaries of the Xcalibur foundation a partnership with Spanish football giants Real Madrid and MTN Uganda that targets to use of sports as a tool to encourage young people to stay in school. The project that will be first implemented in Uganda before expanding to the rest of the world targets to enrol 160 kids at Naguru Katale primary school in Nakawa division