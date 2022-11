PREMIER LEAGUE : KCCA in scoreless draw with URA

KCCA FC relinquished their fourth place on the Uganda premier league table and dropped to fifth following a one-all draw with URA FC in the games played this afternoon at the Philip Omondi stadium in Lugogo. At Barifa stadium in Area, hosts Arua Hill went down to visiting Sports Club Villa by a goal to nil. We have the highlights from the Philip Omondi stadium in Lugogo.