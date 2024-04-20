Nkumba defeats UCU 3-1 to lift University Football League title

The Nkumba University football team has broken the jinx and won their maiden University Football League Trophy after beating Uganda Christian University 3-1 in the final played this evening at the Philip Omondi stadium in Lugogo. Goals by Kennedy Ssebaduka, Ismael Lubega, and Isaac Musuga guided the Entebbe-based side to their first university league title in three finals. Uganda Christian University got a consolation goal in the second interval through Ssewanyana Sharif.