Ngabi Nsamba clan beats Mpindi by 1 - 0 to take Bika bya Buganda title

A lone early goal by Vianney Ssekajugo was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Ngabi Nsamba clan as they beat Mpindi to lift the 2024 Bika bya Baganda football shield at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku. This title is the fifth for Ngabi, which also won the inaugural title in 1951. The Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga represented the Kabaka at the crowning ceremony.