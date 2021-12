NETBALL LEAGUE: KCCA, Prisons and Makindye win

KCCA Netball Club posted two wins in Wednesday’s national netball league games played at Police Children’s School in Kibuli. The City Authority side beat UPDF 85 -39 in the game before walloping Posta Netball Club 88 -18 goals . KCCA Netball Club coach Fred Mugerwa believes the performance brings his side closer to the title contest.