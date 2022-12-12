NCS blamed for lack of training facilities for boxers

Officials of the Uganda Boxing Federation have told members of a select committee of parliament investigating the National Council of Sports that it gave away the national gym formerly used by national team boxers. The committee heard that the boxers now have to pay for the services at the gym which is being run by a private individual. The MPs were at the National Council of Sports headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala to find out whether there are federations that are just briefcase institutions.